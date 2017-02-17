Sprint, AT&T improves its unlimited data plans

(WCBD) — Sprint is rolling out a new deal.

On Thursday, February 16, the nation’s No. 4 carrier announced the unlimited plan will include high-definition video streaming along with 10 gigabytes of mobile hotspot data.

The deal includes a free iPhone 7 for the next 18 months if you trade-in certain older iPhones. After one year, customers will be able to trade in the phone for a new model, or they can wait the full term and then either return the device or pay off the remainder owed on the phone.

You must be a new Sprint customer to qualify. The company recommends existing subscribers visit their local store to find the best options for them.

Anyone who signed up for last week’s $90 dollar offer will be automatically upgraded to the new one, giving them HD video and mobile hotspot though they won’t be getting the free iPhone 7.

AT&T, the nation’s second-largest carrier, announced it will begin re-offering unlimited data to customers without requiring them to have DirecTV or U-verse television service. The offer includes HD video but you won’t be allowed to use your phone as a mobile hotspot. It costs $180 for four lines.

Verizon, the last big carrier with no unlimited data plan, recently unveiled an $80 per month unlimited plan ($180 for four lines) during the Grammy’s. Verizon’s deal also includes HD video streaming and 10GB of mobile hotspot data for tethering.

T-Mobile improved its $70/month unlimited plan ($160 for four lines) with HD video and up to 10GB of “hotspot” data.