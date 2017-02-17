Sen. Scott and Rep. Sanford to host town hall event tomorrow

MOUNT PLEASANT,SC (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and Representative Mark Sanford (R-SC) will host a town hall event tomorrow morning in Mt. Pleasant Saturday, February 18 at 9 a.m.

The event is located at the Mt. Pleasant Town Hall at 100 Ann Edwards Lane Blvd. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. The office of Senator Scott recommends those interested in attending should arrive early in order to get a seat.

Indivisible Charleston will also be joining Representative Sanford and Senator Scott at the event tomorrow in hopes to address their concerns over the currently legislation and administration.

Indivisible Charleston is a grassroots, non-partisan group of volunteers from the Charleston made up of former congressional staff members.