SC Bar offers free legal clinic in Summerville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The SC Bar Pro Bono Program will sponsor a free legal clinic in Summerville on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The topic will be Wills, Estates and Probate, presented by Richard P. Callison and Hon. Mary Q. Blunt. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the George H. Seago, Jr. Branch Library.

This seminar is free for anyone who would like to attend. The format typically consists of an overview followed by a question and answer session. A schedule of other upcoming seminars throughout the state is available online at www.scbar.org/clinics.