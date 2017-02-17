Protesters vocal ahead of Trump visit to Boeing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – More than a hundred people are protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to South Carolina.

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison told The Associated Press that more than 150 people had gathered around noon Friday about a mile from the Boeing facility where Trump is expected in the afternoon.

In a release sent out ahead of the visit, state Democrats said Trump was “taking his Russian clown show on the road” to North Charleston and encouraged people to come and “demand an investigation” into the administration’s relationship with Russia.

Trump is at Boeing for the rollout of the first 787-10 Dreamliner to come off the aviation giant’s North Charleston assembly plant. Both he and Gov. Henry McMaster are expected to make remarks.