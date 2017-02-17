Protesters balk at presidential visit

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Not everyone was thrilled with President Donald Trump’s visit to the Lowcountry Friday.

Several hundred protesters gathered in the parking lot of the North Charleston Coliseum to sound off on the Commander-in-chief’s presence in Charleston and urge for an investigation into his administration’s alleged correspondence with Russia.

Demonstrators booed and made gestures at Air Force One as it flew overhead.

The event was put on by Indivisible Charleston, a local political group.