Orangeburg man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

ORANGEBURG COUNTY,SC (WCBD)- A 37-year-old Orangeburg man, Levio King, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor in the second degree. The minor was between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.

During a bond hearing today King was set with a $40,000 surety bond.

The incident of sexual assault came to light during a Department of Social Services investigation into abuse allegations involving a 14-year-old girl. During the investigation the minor told authorities that she had been touched inappropriately.

The teen went on to say the instances happened over 30 times between November of 2015 and December of 2016 and that the suspect, Levio King, was a male friend of a relative.

If convicted, King could face up to 20 years in prison.