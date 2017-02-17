Murray Lasaine Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award

murray-4

 

News 2 presents Murray Lasaine Elementary with our Cool School award.

Murray Lasaine Elementary on James Island  is our Cool School of the week.

All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Murray Lasaine, a  partial magnet school.   The school began a Montessori program four years ago, but still offer traditional classrooms.
Multi-age classrooms and materials are a main part of the Montessori experience.  Students are responsible for their own learning.  Students also have a school garden.

Congratulations to Murray Lasaine Elementary!

