Hidden History: The woman behind Boeing South Carolina

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- How does a person go from being told to sit at the back of the place to building them?

The Vice President of Boeing South Carolina, Joan Robinson-Berry, spoke to us about her experience as an African-American woman who aspired to become a world leading engineer.

Robinson-Berry experienced many things in her childhood that most don’t experience in their lifetime and her awe-inspiring experience has led her to where she is today.

At the age of 18 Robinson-Berry learned by watching the news that her father, a Los Angeles Police Officer, was stabbed to death.

As a child Robinson-Berry was gifted in math and sciences and pursued it with a vengeance; using it to build her own business.

She experienced many hurdles along the way, including racism, sexism and discrimination. From finding no women’s bathrooms in the engineering buildings where she studied to feeling isolated in environments where there were few women of color.

Robinson-Berry has now made her career in making sure that minorities and women are building Boeing planes and in her down time helps to inspire young girls to join the engineering field and careers in what she calls STEAM, science, technology, engineering, art and math.

She hopes to open the door for young women of color to see the opportunities that lie within the engineering field.

Robinson-Berry calls her job at Boeing, the dream job.