Crews respond to reported structure fire in Mount Pleasant

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
Breaking News

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) —  Fire crews are working a reported structure fire in Mount Pleasant.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Mount Pleasant Fire along with Mount Pleasant Police and Charleston County EMS responded to the fire in the 200 block of Johnnie Dodds Blvd on Friday, February 17 at 5 a.m.

