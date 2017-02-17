Boeing employees proud to witness 787-10 unveiling

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to Boeing employees, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in the final assembly building at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, S.C. The president visited the plant where Boeing rolled out the first 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft from its assembly line seen in back. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — While many across the country watched the unveiling of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on TV, thousands of Boeing employees witnessed the unveiling at the North Charleston facility in the presence of our 45th President.

“It just shows that he really cares about this country, and keeping jobs in the country, and being American first,” said Justin Bunch, who works at Boeing and helped build the new Dreamliner.

Catherine Hogan also helped build it.

“I’m a trim and drill operator … So, when you look outside and see all the windows and the doors, that’s our machine that does that,” Hogan said.

Hogan she says she’s one of only a small group of women where she works, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a world of big brothers there, and they’re always looking out for you. It’s kind of a men’s world in manufacturing, so it’s neat,” said Hogan.

Before the ceremony, Boeing representatives also took time to honor the Boeing employees who are also military veterans.

