Authorities issue endangered person advisory for missing Lancaster man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for a missing person.

Michael Edward Baxter, 73, of Lancaster has been reported missing and was last seen at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at the Sun City Shopping Center in Indian Land, SC. We’re told he requires medication.

Baxter is described as a white man, standing at 5’10’ and weighing about 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket (Old Member’s Only-style), blue jeans and a blue golf hat. Baxter is driving a 2004 gold Toyota Avalon with SC license plate CGN785.

If you’ve seen Michael Baxter, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff Office at 803-416-3030 or 911.