2 police officers injured and multiple students arrested after fight on North Charleston school bus

A fight inside a North Charleston school bus ends with multiple students arrested and two police officers had to seek medical attention.

At about 4pm Thursday, a North Charleston high School bus was in the Remount Road area. A student who does not want to be identified was on the bus. He said the driver was trying to stop fighting in the back of the bus. “She had called one of them boys up to the front of the bus and he would not come.”

This student says students continued fighting near the back of the bus as they drove down Remount road, and the driver demanded they come to the front where she was. “So then when we had get to the first bus stop, she was like since they didn’t want to listen she was going to call base and the base was going to call the police.”

Police were called, and the driver let some of the other students off at their bus stop. “I was at the front of the bus, so she had let the children who get off on this side off.”

At Remount and Dobson, the bus was stopped by the stop sign. Once a police officer arrived, the driver said students were fighting, pulling each other’s pants down, jumping seats and saying they need a “black bus driver.”

A student refused to give the officer his name. He became belligerent and starting cursing. One handcuff was put on the student’s right hand, but then he started fighting the officer. Another student grabbed the officer’s right arm to stop the arrest.

Another officer arrived and began to help, but the fight grew. Other students began to close in on them.

Once the first student was off the bus, a third student, a female, charged an officer, and shoved him. That officer then drew his taser and pointed it at her. She decided to step back.

Mack Brown says he walked up and saw the bus and all the police. “It look like a crime scene. We had like at least 24 cops out here… I actually thought somebody had a gun on the bus.”

He says once he heard that students fought themselves and then the police, he says there is no excuse. “It’s on the parents, man. It starts at the house. For kids to come to school and know how to act, it starts at the house. You know I got my little girl right here. I try to spend time with her. That’s what I’m doing, quality time you got to spend time with your kids.”

Multiple students were charged in connection with the incident. One officer was treated for injuries on his right hand and another officer was treated for injuries on his left hand.

