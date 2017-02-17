1 person taken to hospital following Summerville mobile home fire

DORCHSTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews are responding to a mobile home fire in Summerville.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Major Tony Phinney, the fire is in the 100 block of Clark Lane. Firefighters were called to the scene in the morning hours of Friday, February 17.

We’re told medics transported one person to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

