Senate expected to confirm Mulvaney as budget chief

By Published: Updated:
Mick Mulvaney
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Budget Director-designate Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Budget Committee. Mulvaney has cleared a routine Senate hurdle. But at least two senior Republicans have voiced doubts about supporting him in a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, confirmation vote. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Republican-controlled Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump’s choice to run the White House budget office and is on track to give his controversial pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency a vote of confidence as well.

Mick Mulvaney, a tea party lawmaker from South Carolina, is set for a narrow confirmation to the budget office today despite opposition from Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain.

McCain says Mulvaney has a “poor record on defense spending” that is “fundamentally at odds with President Trump’s commitment to rebuild our military.”

After Mulvaney’s confirmation, the Senate will turn to EPA nominee Scott Pruitt, the staunchly conservative Oklahoma attorney general. He should easily clear a procedural tally, but Maine Republican Susan Collins says she’ll oppose him on a subsequent confirmation vote.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s