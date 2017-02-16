SC corrections officer accused of smuggling liquor, weed into state prison

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A state corrections officer is facing charges after allegedly smuggling marijuana and liquor into a Midlands security prison.

Shatara Clinise Wilson, of Sumter, is charged with misconduct in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and introducing contraband into a prison.

The incident happened on Monday, February 13 at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

We learned three, 16-ounce bottles “containing clear liquor” and marijuana was found when officers searched her when she reported for duty. The marijuana found “inside of her, packaged tightly with black electrical tape” weighed more than 28 pounds.

Wilson was hired in May 2014.