Puzder withdrawal stark example of rough start at Trump WH

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is working frantically to find a new secretary of labor candidate after President Donald Trump’s original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration.

Andrew Puzder bailed on the job offer from Trump after acknowledging that he had at one time employed a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S.

Puzder’s spokesman said he did not pay the related taxes until Trump nominated him Dec. 9 – five years after he fired the housekeeper. That troubled enough Republicans to put Puzder’s nomination in doubt.

It was a stark example of disorganization in the Trump White House, just after Trump ousted his national security adviser amid questions about Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia.