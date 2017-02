WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Police responded to Ashley Crossing Drive and Tree Sapp Court about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a single vehicle accident.

Officers discovered that the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, had been shot. The driver was transported to MUSC.

Police are trying to determine where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.