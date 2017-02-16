Pet medicine poses a threat to children

(CNN) – Parents know to secure medications and keep them out of children’s reach, but many don’t realize pet medicine should be safeguarded too.

A new study published in the journal Pediatrics suggests many parents forget to keep their animals’ medication hidden. Just like with human prescriptions, pet meds could have a harmful effect on children.

Between 1999 and 2013, the Central Ohio Poison Center received over 1,400 calls about children exposed to veterinary medications. 87% of the calls concerned children under the age of five.

While most of those cases didn’t result in serious medical situations, study authors want to caution parents about how dangerous veterinary prescriptions can be for children.

So, if you usually keep your animal’s medication under the sink or near the pet food, make sure to move them someplace out of the reach of children. Remember to keep medicines in child-proof containers, and always make sure your pets have finished ingesting their medicines before allowing them to be around children.