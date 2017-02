CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — You have the chance to help benefit cancer survivors right here in the Lowcountry this weekend.

The annual fundraising event for supporting cancer survivors, Tricounty Cancer Survivors, is scheduled for Sunday, February 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Bowens Island Restaurant.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Michele Decandio had the chance to talk with News 2’s Brad Franko on News 2 Midday about the event.