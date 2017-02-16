Mt. Pleasant Regional Library set to close for repairs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Mt. Pleasant Regional Library will close on February 27.

We’re told the closing is in order for crews to replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and mechanical elements. Library holds may be picked up at Main Library until the Mt. Pleasant branch reopens March 25.

Officials say this is the final CCPL location to close for scheduled HVAC replacement. Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library is currently closed for the same procedure and will reopen February 25.

To access on-site library services, materials and assistance while Mt. Pleasant Regional Library is closed, visit one of CCPL’s nearby branches. Book drops will remain open at all library locations for customer convenience, except during regularly scheduled holiday closures.