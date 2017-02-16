Mobile Mammography Center to visit Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C.(WCBD) — The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center will stop at the Belk store in Walterboro on Thursday, March 16.

The 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will offer free mammogram screenings from 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Women age 40 and old with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment.

After receiving their mammograms, women can visit the Intimate Apparel area in the Belk store to receive complimentary bra fittings.

All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.