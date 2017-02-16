Minor delays expected at Charleston International Airport during President Trump’s visit

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- President Trump’s visit to the Boeing plant in North Charleston may cause delays at Charleston International Airport tomorrow.

Flights will not be able to take off or land 30 minutes before the arrival of Air Force One at 11:30 a.m. and for 30 minutes after its departure around 1:30 p.m.

Commercial flights at the airport will resume once President Trump is inside the Boeing plant. The president is not expected to leave the Boeing or airport property during his visit and will make a comment inside of Boeing’s facility around 12:30 p.m.

In addition to these delays the cell phone waiting lot and access to Dreamliner Drive, which is used mostly as an employee access road, will be closed Friday and wont open until 2 p.m. or later.

Officials from Charleston International Airport say to expect some minor departure and arrival delays but that airlines typically will board as usual so flights can depart as soon as airspace restrictions are lifted.

For any specific information about your flight you should contact your airline directly.