Men of Action honors community leaders during Black History program

Men of Action’s first Black History month honors program will be held this weekend.

The Men of Action community group’s main mission is a mentorship program to benefit youth in the East of the Cooper communities.

Organizer Anthony Freeman who said they are having the event to bring focus to their goal of revitalizing communities through education and mentorship and wanted to do so by recognizing leaders in the community.

Tree people will be honored, Retired Major General Abraham Turner, State Senator Margie Bright Matthews, and News 2’s Octavia Mitchell.

The Black History celebration begins at 6pm this Sunday, February 19th at the Greater Goodwill Family Life Center in Mount Pleasant. They hope to make the celebration an annual event.

Tickets which include dinner are 20-dollars for adults, and 10-dollars for children under the age of ten. Call 800-896-5812 for tickets.

There will also be a free fun day at the center Monday.