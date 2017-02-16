Lawn mower, trailer stolen from Clarendon County motel

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspects involved in a recent theft.

On Monday, February 6, a trailer and lawn mower were stolen from the Hampton Inn in Manning.

Video surveillance shows a black Nissan Maxima meet with an unknown person in a two toned (red over tan) Ford F-350 behind a nearby restaurant. The suspects leave in the Ford and proceed to the Hampton Inn, where they steal a lawn mower and trailer.

The suspects then went to the John Deere Dealership in Manning, where the lawn mower is unloaded and another tractor is stolen.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.