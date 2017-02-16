Groundbreaking ceremony for Pinckney Park scheduled for Thursday

wcbd-pinckney-park2

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Town of James Island will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for Pinckney Park.

The event is expected to take place on Thursday, February 16 at 3 p.m.

In August 2015, the Town purchased the park using funds from the Charleston County Greenbelt. The Charleston County Council created the Greenbelt Bank to address the loss of green space and promote balanced growth throughout Charleston County.

The 7.37 acres situated on Parrot Creek at the end of Fort Johnson Road cost a little less than $900,000.

