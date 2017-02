Tonight, North Charleston leaders will consider upping how much you pay to park at the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

According to the city’s finance department, the last increase to the parking fee was in 2008 when the fee went from $4 to $5.

The City says they are losing money on the parking lots because of increased costs to maintain and operate them.

The proposed increase would up the fee to $7. Right now you pay $5 for events at the complex.