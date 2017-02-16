Durham chief: Wanted man pointed gun at officers before police shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham police chief said a wanted man pointed a gun at officers before he was shot and killed by police Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting call came in around 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive, just off E. Club Boulevard and not far from the Durham Housing Authority.

The Durham officers were attempting to serve an order for arrest on a man at a residence on Glenbrook Drive. Those officers were wearing tactical vests with “POLICE” on the front and back.

As they approached the home, the man they were looking for ran from the house.

Following a foot chase, Durham Chief Cerelyn Davis said the man pulled gun from waistband and pointed it at the officers. That was when officers fired their service weapons.

Police have not released the man’s name, but CBS North Carolina has learned the man who was shot is Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr., 24.

That weapon was reported stolen from North Driver Street in December 2016.

Carlos Cates of Durham said Bailey was his half brother and that Bailey leaves behind two preschool-age sons.

An order to arrest Bailey was issued Wednesday morning. He was wanted for violating pretrial release condition, Davis said. Bailey was to go on trial for robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy stemming from an August 2016 incident.

Bailey was also facing an indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davis said the officers involved were not equipped with body cameras.

“We would like to express our concern and condolences to all involved,” Davis said. “Any loss of life is always a tragic event.”

Neighborhood resident Christopher Blalock spoke to CBS North Carolina following the shooting.

“It’s a whole lot of people upset at what they done, what Durham police done,” Blalock said.

Durham officials said no 911 calls associated with the shooting were made.

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). The Durham Police Department will complete a five-day report on the deadly shooting.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report