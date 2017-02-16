Downed trees, damaged homes, power outages reported in Horry County after storm

Horry County Storm Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Photos show damaged homes, mangled trees, and debris scattered around Horry County after storms swept through the area Wednesday afternoon. According to the power company, more than 1,000 people are also without power.

Outage maps from Horry Electric reflect 1,186 customers near Adrian Highway were experiencing outages as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Seven substations were affected by the storm.

A post on the Horry Electric Facebook page says at 12:10 p.m., crews were already out working to determine the cause of the outages so repairs can be made. The company reports several broken poles in the area and numerous downed trees.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working a number of calls regarding downed trees and power lines in Loris, particularly the Red Bluff community, Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem says. Horry County Fire Rescue says they have received reports of damaged roofs, but could not confirm the severity of that damage.

The National Weather Service received a report at 11:52 a.m. that the doors were blown off of a home three miles north of the Shell community of Horry County. The National Weather Service survey team has also announced plans to travel to Horry County Thursday to investigate damage northeast of Conway.

Online traffic information from the SC Highway Patrol confirms numerous incidents of trees blocking the roadway and power lines in streets in Horry County. Chief VanAernem asks that people avoid any downed power lines and report power outages to the utility company.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no injuries reported.