Roads back open on James Island following gas leak

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
Gas leak forces street closures in downtown Charleston

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Parkway Drive near Riverland Drive on James Island is back open following a gas leak. Eight homes were evacuated at St. Lukes and Parkway Drives on Thursday, February 16.

Officials say a contracting crew working on a home struck the line when they were digging. We’re told the service line was not indicated below the ground.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s