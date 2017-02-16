Roads back open on James Island following gas leak

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Parkway Drive near Riverland Drive on James Island is back open following a gas leak. Eight homes were evacuated at St. Lukes and Parkway Drives on Thursday, February 16.

Officials say a contracting crew working on a home struck the line when they were digging. We’re told the service line was not indicated below the ground.

