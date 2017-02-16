Crews battle massive fire at Hardeeville paper plant

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Hardeeville firefighters are continuing to monitor hot spots following a structure fire at Caraustar Recovered Fiber paper plant.

The massive fire broke out at the plant on Highway 17 and Highway 321 near Church Road in Hardeeville Wednesday night. Crews were dispatched at around 9:40 p.m.

Hardeeville Fire Department Fire Marshal Joey Rowell told local media that the fire happened outside the building, but flames reach inside the plant causing minimal damage to an inside wall inside. The plant produces large rolls of paper and flames got in the middle of the rolls. That made it harder to put out the flames, according to Rowell.

Right now, we’re told Church Road is blocked off between Highway 17 and Highway 321 while crews continue to monitor for hot spots. We’re told crews will remain on scene until about midday Thursday.

Hardeeville Fire, Bluffton Township Fire District, Jasper County Fire and Rescue, and Levy Fire all responded.

The plant has been shut down as a precaution.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the blaze.