Boys Basketball playoffs – Round 1

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Round 1 of the SCHSL playoffs wrapped up tonight. Here are some scores from Lowcountry schools. If you would like to report a score, email news@wcbd.com.
Class 5A:
Carolina Forest 41 | Goose Creek 56
Lexington 70 | West Ashley 64
Socastee 44 | Summerville 46
Fort Dorchester 80 | W. Florence 82 (2 OT)
Wando 47 | Irmo 52
Stratford 43 | Blythewood 69
Class 4A
Darlington 42 | Berkeley 50
Class 3A
Waccamaw 48 | Bishop England 49
Class 2A
Latta 61 | Burke 67
Garrett 64 | Silver Bluff 59