Boys Basketball playoffs – Round 1

Evan West By Published:
playoff hoops

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Round 1 of the SCHSL playoffs wrapped up tonight. Here are some scores from Lowcountry schools. If you would like to report a score, email news@wcbd.com.

Class 5A: 

Carolina Forest 41 | Goose Creek 56

Lexington 70 | West Ashley 64

Socastee 44 | Summerville 46

Fort Dorchester 80 | W. Florence 82 (2 OT)

Wando 47 | Irmo 52

Stratford 43 | Blythewood 69

Class 4A

Darlington 42 | Berkeley 50

Class 3A

Waccamaw 48 | Bishop England 49

Class 2A

Latta 61 | Burke 67

Garrett 64 | Silver Bluff 59

 

