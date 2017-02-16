Bass Pro Shops on hold for North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Bass Pro Shop slated to be built in North Charleston is on hold, at least for now.

“Plans have been placed on hold since we initially announced this location,” a spokesman said in a statement to News 2. “Like all retailers, we are assessing the way our customers want to interact with us and remain dedicated to serving outdoor enthusiasts in the region.”

We’re told this does not mean the project will not be built. “It simply means we are assessing the best way forward,” the statement added.

The new store was expected to be built on the more than 1,500-acre Ingleside Plantation development between Interstate 26 and Palmetto Commerce Parkway, near U.S. Highway 78.

In November 2016, officials said that the North Charleston store was in the “preliminary stage of development.” No opening date or timeline was given.

Bass Pro Shops was expected to receive a tax break that could allow them to almost keep half the sale tax revenue generated for 15 years.