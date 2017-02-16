Anne Frank exhibit goes on display at Upstate school

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) — Students at Northwest Middle School are gaining perspective through a traveling exhibit.

The Anne Frank House Museum Traveling Exhibit will be on display there for two weeks.

School officials say students are being trained as guides to escort guests through the exhibit.

The school will host a family and community exhibit open night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Students at schools that participate in the traveling exhibition are trained to be peer guides and “develop an awareness of social justice issues within society and learn to discuss challenging and complex issues with their peers and community members,” according to information from the school.