Anne Frank exhibit goes on display at Upstate school

WSPA Published: Updated:
anne-frank-exhibit

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) — Students at Northwest Middle School are gaining perspective through a traveling exhibit.

The Anne Frank House Museum Traveling Exhibit will be on display there for two weeks.

School officials say students are being trained as guides to escort guests through the exhibit.

The school will host a family and community exhibit open night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Students at schools that participate in the traveling exhibition are trained to be peer guides and “develop an awareness of social justice issues within society and learn to discuss challenging and complex issues with their peers and community members,” according to information from the school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s