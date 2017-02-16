American Girl’s new doll is a boy

american-girl-boy

(NEXSTAR MEDIA/WKRN) – American Girl has a new doll and it’s a boy.

Logan Everett, the brand’s first-ever boy character doll, is part of a two-doll collection available Thursday.

Tenny Grant and Logan Everett (Courtesy: American Girl)
Tenny Grant and Logan Everett (Courtesy: American Girl)

Logan is the drummer for Tenney Grant, a rising star on Nashville’s music scene.

He has short brown hair, gray eyes and an original outfit. He even comes with his own drum set.

Tenney has long blonde hair and brown eyes.

“She’s a breakout songwriter finding the heart to be herself,” according to the company’s website.

She comes with an exclusive outfit and a book that chronicles her story.

The Tenney collection dolls can be purchased beginning Thursday through American Girl’s catalog, online at AmericanGirl.com and at all retail locations nationwide.

