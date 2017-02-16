2 arrested after NCPD execute search warrant related to drugs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two men are facing narcotics charges after a search warrant was executed at a North Charleston home.

Antoine C. Spillers, 26, of North Charleston and Tyrone Leonard Cox, 36, of Charleston is charged with trafficking cocaine.

On Wednesday, February 15, officers executed the search warrant at 1972 Comstock Avenue following a controlled purchase of illegal drugs.

According to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor, investigators found 3.6 ounces of cocaine, several digital scales, and drug packaging material during the search.

No word at this time on when the pair will face a bond court judge.

