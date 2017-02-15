Woman chained in container says captor bragged about killing

By Published: Updated:
Dr. Phillip C. McGraw, Kala Brown, Dr. Phil
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo provided by CBS, host Phillip McGraw, right, talks with Kala Brown, the 30-year-old woman from South Carolina who was kidnapped with her boyfriend in August 2016, for an interview on his television show, "Dr. Phil," in Los Angeles. This week’s episodes mark the first time she’s talked publicly since her Nov. 3 rescue. The CBS two-part "Dr. Phil" episodes air Monday, Feb. 13th and Tuesday, Feb. 14th. (CBS via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina woman who spent two months chained inside a metal container says her captor bragged that he was good at killing people and warned her she could be next if she fought back or ran.

Kala Brown says she did what she had to do to survive.

Brown told Phillip McGraw, the host of “Dr. Phil,” that Todd Kohlhepp raped her twice daily.

This week’s episodes mark the first time she’s talked publicly since her Nov. 3 rescue.

Brown and her boyfriend had been missing since Aug. 31, when they went to Kohlhepp’s rural property, thinking they were going to clear underbrush.

Her rescue solved other crimes. Kohlhepp is charged with killing Brown’s boyfriend, a couple missing since December 2015 and four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s