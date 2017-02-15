Vendor applications being accepted for Summerville farmers market

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) — The popular Farmers’ Market at the Green Barn will take place on Tuesday afternoons this summer, and organizers are now accepting applications for potential vendors offering homemade foods, crafts and other local products.

The market takes place at the historic Green Barn, conveniently located on North Main Street (Hwy 17A) between Summerville and Goose Creek. An open-air venue, the Green Barn provides a shaded showcase for fresh produce, seafood, baked goods, treats, artisan products and more from a variety of local vendors. This summer’s market will be open on Tuesday’s from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. running from May 2nd to August 29th. Vendors who are interested in participated should email Lisa Avant at lisa.avant@carnespoa.org or call (843)-971-9200