COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina State Representative Joseph Neal has passed away, according to the South Carolina House Democratic Caucus.

Neal represented District 70, which covers Richland and Sumter Counties. He was also the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Chester.

Many lawmakers took to twitter to express their sadness.

Saddened & devastated to hear our good friend & progressive champion Rep. @JosephNeal3 passed away! He will be missed by all! #RIPJoe — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 15, 2017

Prayers for Rep. Joe Neal's family. A truly kind man. "Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and not be afraid . . " Isaiah 12:2 — Tommy Stringer (@tommymstringer) February 15, 2017

Lord please give me the strength to deal with the loss of my best friend in the legislature Rep. Joe Neal. RIP #ThisIsHard — Gilda Cobb-Hunter (@GCobbHunter) February 15, 2017

Rep. Joe Neal @JosephNeal3 was the conscience of the SC House All who knew him lost a friend, thousands who didn't lost a champion. #scnews — Leon Stavrinakis (@leonstav) February 15, 2017

We are working to learn how he died. Rep. Neal was 66 years old.