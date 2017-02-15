SLED: 16-year-old kills brother with baseball bat

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in the baseball bat killing of his brother in their South Carolina home.

A State Law Enforcement Division agent said in a sworn statement that the teens’ mother called 911 on Feb. 8 and said her son killed his brother.

The agent says the 16-year-old had blood on him when a McCormick County deputy arrived and the teen confessed after the officer read him his rights.

Investigators did not say why the teen may have killed his brother.

SLED said Monday that prosecutors decided they will try the 16-year-old as an adult, meaning he faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

