Restoration Hardware recalls metal tables after lead reports

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WCBD/AP) — More than 2,000 dining tables with metal tops are being recalled after reports of elevated blood lead levels in four children in Rhode Island and California.

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should stop using the recalled Railroad Tie and Parsons Railroad Tie tables made by Restoration Hardware Inc.

The company, based in Corte Madera, California, sold the tables at its stores and on its website from March 2012 through December last year.

Tables with the following item numbers are included in the recall:

Description Item Number Railroad 72 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430028ZINC Railroad 84 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430018ZINC Railroad 96 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430027ZINC Railroad 108 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430016ZINC Railroad 120 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430026ZINC Railroad 48 Inch Round Table in Zinc 62430029ZINC Railroad 60 Inch Round Table in Zinc 62430017ZINC Railroad 72 Inch Round Table in Zinc 62430030ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 60 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430025ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 72 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430024ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 84 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430022ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 96 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430032ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 108 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430023ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 120 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430031ZINC

The company has received reports of elevated levels of lead in the blood of two children in Cranston, Rhode Island, and another two children in Beverly Hills, California. The tables were present at the homes where they live.