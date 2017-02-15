Restoration Hardware recalls metal tables after lead reports

railroad-tie-dining-table

table-label

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WCBD/AP) — More than 2,000 dining tables with metal tops are being recalled after reports of elevated blood lead levels in four children in Rhode Island and California.

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should stop using the recalled Railroad Tie and Parsons Railroad Tie tables made by Restoration Hardware Inc.

The company, based in Corte Madera, California, sold the tables at its stores and on its website from March 2012 through December last year.

Tables with the following item numbers are included in the recall:

Description Item Number
Railroad 72 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430028ZINC
Railroad 84 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430018ZINC
Railroad 96 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430027ZINC
Railroad 108 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430016ZINC
Railroad 120 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430026ZINC
Railroad 48 Inch Round Table in Zinc 62430029ZINC
Railroad 60 Inch Round Table in Zinc 62430017ZINC
Railroad 72 Inch Round Table in Zinc 62430030ZINC
Parsons Railroad Tie 60 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430025ZINC
Parsons Railroad Tie 72 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430024ZINC
Parsons Railroad Tie 84 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430022ZINC
Parsons Railroad Tie 96 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430032ZINC
Parsons Railroad Tie 108 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430023ZINC
Parsons Railroad Tie 120 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430031ZINC

The company has received reports of elevated levels of lead in the blood of two children in Cranston, Rhode Island, and another two children in Beverly Hills, California. The tables were present at the homes where they live.

