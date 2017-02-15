Refugees arrive in Charleston early following suspension of refugee program

Today a a family of seven refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are settling into the Lowcountry.
 
The mother, father and five children ranging in age from 18 months to 10 years are the first refugees to resettle in the Charleston community since a federal judge blocked the president’s executive order suspending the refugee program.
 
They arrived late Monday night through Charleston International.
Volunteers from North Charleston United Methodist Church are helping them get settled.   
The family comes from a refugee camp in Tanzania. They were originally scheduled to arrive in Charleston today. 
The next refugees to resettle in South Carolina through Lutheran Services Carolinas is a family from Burma.  They are scheduled to arrive in Columbia Friday. 
 

