Port Authority has message for President Trump ahead of Lowcountry visit

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — Recently, government legislators signed a deal that paves the way to begin the deepening of the Charleston Harbor.

Members of the US Senate and Congressmen presented a signed copy of the legislation in January that gives a green light to deepening Charleston harbor to 52 feet. That will help ensure Charleston can handle larger container ships and more business in future years.

Once officials confirmed President Donald Trump would visit the Lowcountry Friday, February 17, News 2 reached out to the Jim Newsome, SC Ports Authority President and CEO, to find out what message he would like to send to the president regarding the deepening.

Newsome released this comment:

We are at a critical phase in moving our harbor deepening project into construction and are grateful for President Trump’s recognition of the need for critical infrastructure such as deep draft ports. We are hopeful that we will be accorded construction dollars in his FY 2018 budget and would welcome a visit from him to our port in the near future.”

President Trump will attend the unveiling of Boeing’s new 787-10 Dreamliner at the North Charleston plant on Friday.