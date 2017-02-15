One person dead following shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Summerville Police is investigating following a shooting on Magwood Drive.

According to spokesman Nick Santanna, authorities responded to the Evergreen subdivision on Wednesday, February 15 at 12:06 a.m.

A male was found dead, suffering from a gunshot wound. Another victim with gunshot wounds was also found. Medics transported him to a local hospital. Where at last check, he is stable.

If you have any information on the incident, call your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.