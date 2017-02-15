Multiple agencies search for robbery suspects after a police chase

WALTERBORO,SC (WCBD)- Multiple agencies took part in a police chase tonight that ended in a car crash along Jeffries Highway and McLeod Road in Walterboro.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s office, Officers from both Dorchester and Orangeburg counties chased down a car believed to have two robbery suspects inside.

After the car crashed the suspects took off on foot. According to Captain Roberts from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office they currently have a perimeter set up in this area of Jeffries Highway and McLeod Road as they search for the suspects.

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous