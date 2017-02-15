Motorcycle driver killed in crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal motorcycle accident in Georgetown County.

According to Lance Corporal David Jones, the crash happened Tuesday, February 14 at 6:50 p.m. on Woodlands Avenue.

We’re told while the driver of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe was trying to make a left turn, the driver of a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle plowed into the passenger side of the SUV.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the Tahoe was not hurt, according to Jones.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

