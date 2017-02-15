Man serving time for Orangeburg County burglary dies in prison

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A man convicted for his role in a 2011 robbery in Orangeburg County has died at Lieber Correctional Institution.

Sean Phillip Smith, 25, died on Monday, February 13.

Smith pleaded guilty in September 2011 to an armed robbery of the pharmacy inside Piggly Wiggly, in Neeses, and an armed robbery in Charleston County. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery for firing shots from the trunk of the getaway car during the Piggly Wiggly incident. He was sentenced to 25 years.