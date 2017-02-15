Lowes Foods to open first Charleston market store in Summerville

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WCBD) – Lowes Foods will open its first Lowcountry-area store in Summerville.

The 49,500 sq. ft. store is expected to open in late 2017 and will employee approximately 150 hosts. Carolinas-based grocer is continuing the planning phase for a store location in Mt. Pleasant at the intersection of Hwy. 41 and Woodpark Drive.

Charleston is South Carolina’s third new market for Lowes Foods as part of an overall company strategy to remodel all existing stores and expand into additional markets by 2019. Lowes Foods opened its first Greenville, South Carolina area store in Greer last September and will open in Lexington, South Carolina near Columbia this summer.

Located in the Oakbrook Square Shopping Center at the intersection of Dorchester and Old Trolley Roads, key features of the Summerville store will include special store areas called Lowes Foods Originals, which include the Chicken Kitchen, SausageWorks, the Beer Den, Pick & Prep, Sunmill Wines, the Cakery, Bread Crumb, Sammy’s, Spice Bazaar, Smokehouse, Dry Aged Beef and the Community Table. The Beer Den and Sammy’s areas of the Summerville store will offer seating for guests.

“Our Summerville store will be very focused on supporting all things local,” Lowes Foods president Tim Lowe said. “Our commitment to local includes offering produce sourced through our partnership with more than 200 local farmers, and featuring a wide assortment of unique local products found throughout the store.”

For the ultimate in locally grown products, Lowes Foods will feature a “pick your own herbs” section in the front of the store where store guests can clip a fresh sprig of rosemary or thyme for that recipe that calls for just a pinch. In addition, the new Summerville store will feature a wide assortment of organics, chef-inspired prepared foods, bulk foods, the convenience of the Lowes Foods-To-Go online personal shopping service and a fuel center.

Lowes Foods Originals to be featured in the new Summerville store will include:

The Chicken Kitchen. Includes a variety of prepared chicken that is fresh and never frozen, locally sourced, and is raised with “no antibiotics ever”. When hot chicken comes out of the rotisserie oven, the animated chicken chandelier signals the start of Lowes Foods’ special chicken celebration, including a unique version of the Chicken Dance.

Includes a variety of prepared chicken that is fresh and never frozen, locally sourced, and is raised with “no antibiotics ever”. When hot chicken comes out of the rotisserie oven, the animated chicken chandelier signals the start of Lowes Foods’ special chicken celebration, including a unique version of the Chicken Dance. If Willy Wonka had made sausage instead of chocolate, his famous factory would have been SausageWorks at Lowes Foods. SausageWorks features locally made pork, beef and poultry sausages in an unbelievable number of flavors, from the familiar crowd-pleasers to the “are they insane?” combinations.

The Beer Den. Offering the finest selection of crafts and drafts that is fantastically varied, local and refreshing. There are seasonal offerings of unique beers, special events, tap takeovers, and Growler fills on-site.

Offering the finest selection of crafts and drafts that is fantastically varied, local and refreshing. There are seasonal offerings of unique beers, special events, tap takeovers, and Growler fills on-site. Pick & Prep. Offering shoppers help by cutting prep time in the kitchen so they can enjoy a little more quality time at the table. Pick & Prep chefs cut, slice, dice, mince and cube your fruits and vegetables the way you prefer, while you shop. Pick & Prep also offers an array of packaged, grab-&-go fruits and veggies that are cut fresh throughout the day.

Offering shoppers help by cutting prep time in the kitchen so they can enjoy a little more quality time at the table. Pick & Prep chefs cut, slice, dice, mince and cube your fruits and vegetables the way you prefer, while you shop. Pick & Prep also offers an array of packaged, grab-&-go fruits and veggies that are cut fresh throughout the day. Sunmill Wines will feature a menu of wine and cheese pairings, a wine steward, complimentary wine bottle gift wrapping and the Sunmill Club – a monthly wine subscription service sure to inspire taste buds and discover new favorites.

will feature a menu of wine and cheese pairings, a wine steward, complimentary wine bottle gift wrapping and the Sunmill Club – a monthly wine subscription service sure to inspire taste buds and discover new favorites. The Cakery. A whimsical bakery where being square is incredibly cool. The Cakery features “Scrumptiouslyumptiously” delicious square cakes in all sizes that are assembled before eyes, topped with icing made fresh in-store with real cream and real butter icing made fresh in-store.

A whimsical bakery where being square is incredibly cool. The Cakery features “Scrumptiouslyumptiously” delicious square cakes in all sizes that are assembled before eyes, topped with icing made fresh in-store with real cream and real butter icing made fresh in-store. Bread Crumb brings the bakery experience to life by featuring fresh-baked artisanal breads that are hand-crafted, all natural and have no preservatives. Lowes Foods’ signature Cobblestone breads are baked using fresh ingredients throughout the day, and the Mooresville store’s Hot Fresh Bread program promises fresh-from-the-oven loaves from 4:30pm-7:30pm every day – perfect to pick up for dinner.

brings the bakery experience to life by featuring fresh-baked artisanal breads that are hand-crafted, all natural and have no preservatives. Lowes Foods’ signature Cobblestone breads are baked using fresh ingredients throughout the day, and the Mooresville store’s Hot Fresh Bread program promises fresh-from-the-oven loaves from 4:30pm-7:30pm every day – perfect to pick up for dinner. L’Oven Cookies features gourmet all-butter cookies in an assortment of flavors merchandised in a miniature “oven” box.

features gourmet all-butter cookies in an assortment of flavors merchandised in a miniature “oven” box. Sammy’s menu includes signature sandwiches that feature ingredients from the Lowes Foods Originals such as SausageWorks, Chicken Kitchen, and Smokehouse. There are also create-your-own sandwiches, pizzas, and paninis that can be heated and ready to eat in just 90 seconds.

menu includes signature sandwiches that feature ingredients from the Lowes Foods Originals such as SausageWorks, Chicken Kitchen, and Smokehouse. There are also create-your-own sandwiches, pizzas, and paninis that can be heated and ready to eat in just 90 seconds. Spice Bazaar features five categories of herbs and spices: leaves; seeds; flowers and fruit; roots, bulbs and bark; and special blends.

features five categories of herbs and spices: leaves; seeds; flowers and fruit; roots, bulbs and bark; and special blends. Smokehouse will offer daily rotations of wood-smoked meats – including beef, pork, chicken and salmon – using a variety of woods to infuse flavor.

will offer daily rotations of wood-smoked meats – including beef, pork, chicken and salmon – using a variety of woods to infuse flavor. The Community Table. A place where shoppers can gather to sample, enjoy and learn how to prepare local foods. Constructed of reclaimed wood from local barns, it also serves as the site for events such as recipe sampling, crafts for children, gluten free eating tips and couponing classes.