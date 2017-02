GOOSE CREEK,SC (WCBD)- The Goose Creek Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a runaway teen they describe as being at-risk.

16-year-old Deonte Holmes was last seen at Stratford High school and could possibly be in the Summerville area.

Holmes is a black male, 5″9″ weighing approximately 160 pounds with black shoulder length dreadlocks.

If you have any information on Holmes please contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843)-863-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (843)-554-1111