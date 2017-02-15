Child hurt in DSS care; parents denied access at MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A four-year-old is recovering from injuries he suffered while in the South Carolina Department of Social Service custody at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Charleston attorney David Aylor says the child’s family was stranded without money while moving from Florida to North Carolina.

Eighteen hours after surrendering their son to DSS, the family learned their four-year-old was hit by a car while in a foster home in Saint George.

Aylor says the parents are being denied access to their son at MUSC.

They are now asking for help from Governor Henry McMaster.