Charleston police searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Charleston are searching for a missing teenager.

According to Charleston Police, Ayanna Korin Evans, 16, voluntarily left school at about 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. She said that she was going to see her mother in New York because she is homesick.

We’re told Evans lives with her grandmother in West Ashley and does not have a working cell phone, money, or a car.

She is described as an African-American female, standing at 5’11, weighing 130 pounds. Evans has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Department detective.